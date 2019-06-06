The Ish You Missed: 'Becky' Gets Shoulder-Shoved By Bey At NBA Finals

"Becky" got a shoulder shove from Bey at the NBA Finals! Plus, you won't get away from Baby Shark anytime soon! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Young Thug got in a little bit of trouble the other day when a video went viral of his 10-year-old daughter DRIVING!

A video appears to show Young Thug's 7-year-old daughter driving a car.



Sparks backlash: https://t.co/7APGeWveVj pic.twitter.com/QdtEKiGipT — Complex (@Complex) June 4, 2019

Bey and Jay were courtside at Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The wife of Warriors owner was sitting on the other side of Bey and you can see Bey get PISSED when she leaned over to talk to Jay!

Beyoncé was not feeling that girl talkin to Jay Z ---- pic.twitter.com/dmNacv6ujH — J0HNB0Y (@JohnBoy) June 6, 2019

Nickelodeon is teaming up with the creators of the viral Baby Shark video to create a show for pre-schoolers!

YouTube sensation "Baby Shark" is being developed into an animated series for Nickelodeon https://t.co/hbyGio9cLf — CNN (@CNN) June 6, 2019

Rob Kardashian's Instagram ban is still going on... even though his family were telling people to follow him, it's not actually him! It's run by his family/management!

Rob Kardashian is NOT Back on Instagram, Despite Push for New Followers https://t.co/12FCwwFKOx — TMZ (@TMZ) June 6, 2019

