The Ish You Missed: 'Becky' Gets Shoulder-Shoved By Bey At NBA Finals

June 6, 2019
Hot Morning Crew
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Kevin Winter / Staff

"Becky" got a shoulder shove from Bey at the NBA Finals! Plus, you won't get away from Baby Shark anytime soon! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Young Thug got in a little bit of trouble the other day when a video went viral of his 10-year-old daughter DRIVING! 

Bey and Jay were courtside at Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The wife of Warriors owner was sitting on the other side of Bey and you can see Bey get PISSED when she leaned over to talk to Jay!

Nickelodeon is teaming up with the creators of the viral Baby Shark video to create a show for pre-schoolers! 

Rob Kardashian's Instagram ban is still going on... even though his family were telling people to follow him, it's not actually him! It's run by his family/management!

