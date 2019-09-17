The Ish You Missed: Bang Bros Center Coming Soon?

September 17, 2019
Will this arena name itself after a porn company? Plus, more allegations come out about Antonio Brown! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A second accuser has come forward with allegations of Antonio Brown acting inappropriately. An artist was painting a portrait of him and he allegedly he walked up to her naked with a face towel covering his man parts. 

American Airlines Arena, home of Miami Heat will be renamed... the contract is up, so a new sponsor will take over. Well, a porn production company has offered up $10M... will the arena be called Bang Bros Arena? LOL! 

According to a study, you make bad decisions on an empty stomach. When you're hungry, you're more impatient and end up making more impulsive decisions. And when you go food shopping when you're hungry, you may buy more  likely to make unhealthy or indulgent choices. 

It was revealed that the Leaving Neverland documentary about Michael Jackson won an Emmy for outstanding documentary... beating out Beyonce's Homecoming special! MJ's estate is mad. 


