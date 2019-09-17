The Ish You Missed: Bang Bros Center Coming Soon?

Will this arena name itself after a porn company? Plus, more allegations come out about Antonio Brown! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A second accuser has come forward with allegations of Antonio Brown acting inappropriately. An artist was painting a portrait of him and he allegedly he walked up to her naked with a face towel covering his man parts.

Just days after a woman filed a civil lawsuit accusing Antonio Brown of rape, a second woman has come forward with new misconduct allegations, @miguelnbc reports. pic.twitter.com/vPHZ3Teg09 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 17, 2019

American Airlines Arena, home of Miami Heat will be renamed... the contract is up, so a new sponsor will take over. Well, a porn production company has offered up $10M... will the arena be called Bang Bros Arena? LOL!

A porn company has made a $10M bid to name the Miami Heat arena the Bang Bros Center aka "The BBC" --



➡️ https://t.co/V4xCSkfR5I pic.twitter.com/7zCS8b7i9V — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) September 12, 2019

According to a study, you make bad decisions on an empty stomach. When you're hungry, you're more impatient and end up making more impulsive decisions. And when you go food shopping when you're hungry, you may buy more likely to make unhealthy or indulgent choices.

It was revealed that the Leaving Neverland documentary about Michael Jackson won an Emmy for outstanding documentary... beating out Beyonce's Homecoming special! MJ's estate is mad.



Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!