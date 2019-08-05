The Ish You Missed: Babies Are Afraid of Beards
Are babies afraid of beards? Plus, Love and Hip Hop Hollywood returns tonight! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!
According to a new study out of Australia, kids as young as two-years-old find beards to be strong but unattractive. Until they're teenagers, kids view men with beards to be more dominant and assertive than those without beards... which leads to greater levels of fear and mistrust.
Kids Distrust Men With Beards, Says Study https://t.co/5Yz4pSzp9E pic.twitter.com/goyLHHASHm— Men's Variety (@mensvariety) July 31, 2019
Love and Hip Hop Hollywood premieres tonight!
“This is Hollywood...some people can handle it, some people can’t.” --— Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 5, 2019
Catch #LHHH MONDAYS at 8/7c on @VH1 ---- pic.twitter.com/5o7clY3Jp5
