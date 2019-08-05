The Ish You Missed: Babies Are Afraid of Beards

Are babies afraid of beards? Plus, Love and Hip Hop Hollywood returns tonight! More in The Ish You Missed with The Hot Morning Crew!

According to a new study out of Australia, kids as young as two-years-old find beards to be strong but unattractive. Until they're teenagers, kids view men with beards to be more dominant and assertive than those without beards... which leads to greater levels of fear and mistrust.

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood premieres tonight!

“This is Hollywood...some people can handle it, some people can’t.” --



Catch #LHHH MONDAYS at 8/7c on @VH1 ---- pic.twitter.com/5o7clY3Jp5 — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 5, 2019

