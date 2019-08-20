The Ish You Missed: Ashley Graham Shares Preggers Photo

Five years later, some justice for Eric Garner... plus, Ashley Graham shares beautiful pregnant photo. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

NYPD has fired Daniel Pantaleo five years after killing Eric Garner.

5 years after killing Eric Garner, NYPD fires cop Daniel Pantaleo: https://t.co/OZLRTn3Ssq pic.twitter.com/9yeHwfzWx9 — Complex (@Complex) August 19, 2019

Robert De Niro is suing an ex-employee for bingeing Netflix while on the job. She was VP of Production for his company and racked up personal expenses on the company dime. She rarely came into work and when she did, she watched Netflix! She reportedly watched 55 episodes of Friends in four days, LOL!

Ashley Graham is getting tons of love from friends and fans after posting a personal photo of her beautiful preggers body.

On Love & Hip Hop, Summer Bunni approached Lyrica about smashing A1!

