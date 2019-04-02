The Ish You Missed: Ariana Grande Filmed Video In CT!

Ariana Grande's new video was filmed in CT! Plus, is Nick Cannon continuing Nipsey Hussle's work? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

John Oliver slammed the WWE on Last Week Tonight! He criticized Vince McMahon for treating wrestlers terribly even though they've made him a billionaire.

Watch John Oliver slam #WWE billionaire chief executive Vince McMahon for “morally subterranean” business practices https://t.co/Jo4n7AOhhy pic.twitter.com/K1PK5ovitj — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 1, 2019

WWE responded with this statement:

In a statement to @WrestlingSheet, WWE have invited John Oliver to WrestleMania to 'learn more about the company' whilst also saying that his presentation 'ignored the facts' pic.twitter.com/69qQj3LbRU — GiveMeSport - WWE (@GMS_WWE) April 1, 2019

Yesterday was April Fool's Day and Justin Bieber thought it would be funny to post a sonogram... he got some backlash for it.

Justin Bieber posts ultrasound photos but says it's all an April Fools' Day joke https://t.co/0rTzvp6aiA pic.twitter.com/sF6oCRi5L2 — billboard (@billboard) April 1, 2019

Ariana Grande's new music video for 'Monopoly' featuring Victoria Monet was shot in Connecticut on the rooftop of Mohegan Sun!

Will Nick Cannon continue the work on the Dr. Sebi documentary that Nipsey Hussle was working on?

Nick Cannon alludes to continuing #NipseyHussle's work regarding Dr. Sebi: 'It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton' https://t.co/YLMdsDe7Eq pic.twitter.com/1YAcrY93ro — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) April 1, 2019

