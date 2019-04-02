The Ish You Missed: Ariana Grande Filmed Video In CT!

April 2, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Ariana Grande's new video was filmed in CT! Plus, is Nick Cannon continuing Nipsey Hussle's work? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

John Oliver slammed the WWE on Last Week Tonight! He criticized Vince McMahon for treating wrestlers terribly even though they've made him a billionaire. 

WWE responded with this statement: 

Yesterday was April Fool's Day and Justin Bieber thought it would be funny to post a sonogram... he got some backlash for it. 

Ariana Grande's new music video for 'Monopoly' featuring Victoria Monet was shot in Connecticut on the rooftop of Mohegan Sun! 

Will Nick Cannon continue the work on the Dr. Sebi documentary that Nipsey Hussle was working on? 

