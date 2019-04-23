The Ish You Missed: This Alarm Wakes You Up Better

YNW Melly is in big trouble. Plus, a strange reason for giving up a dog! And what kind of sound is on YOUR alarm clock? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

YNW Melly is facing the death penalty in Florida. He allegedly staged the murder scene of his two best friends to make it look like a drive-by, but they're saying he did it.

YNW Melly Facing Death Penalty in Best Friend Murder Case https://t.co/dkXAbxuRvH — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2019

A dog named Ruby was given up because she was too... NICE! (???!!!) She wasn't big on barking and too friendly. The family wanted a guard dog. People were outraged! Ruby had many offers for a new home and got one.

According to a study in Australia, when you wake up to music instead of an alarm, it can help you get out of bed faster and help you feel more alert.

NeNe Leakes denies assaulting a producer. She didn't want anyone film and allegedly dragged his shirt, knocked out his tooth...

*Yikes* While Leakes admitted to getting physical with various members of the show’s production crew, her co-stars accused her of viciously choking and scratching one cameraman, and sending a producer to the hospital after cracking his tooth. https://t.co/y5aUf8Tumm — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) April 22, 2019

