The Ish You Missed: This Alarm Wakes You Up Better

April 23, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

YNW Melly is in big trouble. Plus, a strange reason for giving up a dog! And what kind of sound is on YOUR alarm clock? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

YNW Melly is facing the death penalty in Florida. He allegedly staged the murder scene of his two best friends to make it look like a drive-by, but they're saying he did it. 

A dog named Ruby was given up because she was too... NICE! (???!!!) She wasn't big on barking and too friendly. The family wanted a guard dog. People were outraged! Ruby had many offers for a new home and got one. 

According to a study in Australia, when you wake up to music instead of an alarm, it can help you get out of bed faster and help you feel more alert. 

NeNe Leakes denies assaulting a producer. She didn't want anyone film and allegedly dragged his shirt, knocked out his tooth... 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

 

 

