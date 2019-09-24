The Ish You Missed: 8th Grader Gets Ultimate Punishment... Mom Goes To School With Him!

Mom punishes son by going to SCHOOL with him! Plus, another child on the way for Jenna Dewan! And Stevey gives us a history lesson on the origins of Bachata! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend, Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child together! This is her second child - she shares 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum. It's Kazee's first child.

There's a woman in England whose son is in 8th grade and he started getting in trouble a lot in school. She told him if he kept getting in trouble, she'd go to school with him. Well, he did... she cleared the punishment with the school and showed up to sit next to him in math class all day. He looks mortified in the SELFIE she took, LOLLLLL!

We talked yesterday about Romeo Santos headlining at MetLife Stadium... but Bachata music wasn't always respected. It was born in the Dominican Republic after the death of the dictator, Trujillo. This music was brought to light in the 1960s, but wasn't really celebrated until recently.

