The Ish You Missed: 8th Grader Gets Ultimate Punishment... Mom Goes To School With Him!

September 24, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Photo: iStock/Getty Images Plus

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Mom punishes son by going to SCHOOL with him! Plus, another child on the way for Jenna Dewan! And Stevey gives us a history lesson on the origins of Bachata! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend, Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child together! This is her second child - she shares 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum. It's Kazee's first child. 

There's a woman in England whose son is in 8th grade and he started getting in trouble a lot in school. She told him if he kept getting in trouble, she'd go to school with him. Well, he did... she cleared the punishment with the school and showed up to sit next to him in math class all day. He looks mortified in the SELFIE she took, LOLLLLL

We talked yesterday about Romeo Santos headlining at MetLife Stadium... but Bachata music wasn't always respected. It was born in the Dominican Republic after the death of the dictator, Trujillo. This music was brought to light in the 1960s, but wasn't really celebrated until recently. 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

Tags: 
the ish you missed

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Antonio Brown Deposed For Allegedly Trashing Condo WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: 8th Grader Gets Ultimate Punishment WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Antonio Brown Returns To School WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Kevin Hart's Friends In Crash Lawyer Up WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Back on the Stand For Day 3 of Testimony WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Dave East Faces Charges After Threesome Gone Wrong WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes