The Ish You Missed: 50 Cent's Son At Dad's Concert... In Nosebleeds

50 Cent's son sat in the nosebleeds at his show... and you gotta hear why Fif didn't give him an upgrade! Plus, a ~cheeky marriage proposal! More in The Ish You Missed!

50 Cent's son, Marquise, was seen at one of 50's shows recently... sitting in the nosebleeds! Someone asked why he didn't have better seats. 50's response? "He's not my son."

REPORT: 50 Cent claims his oldest son isn't actually his after he goes to Fif's showhttps://t.co/K4l1E1TL54 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 29, 2019

A guy proposed to his girlfriend... by tattooing his butt! He got a tattoo of their cat with the proposal, "Will you marry meow?" on his butt cheek. He dropped his drawers during a game of pool. LOL!

