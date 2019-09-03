The Ish You Missed: 50 Cent Apologizes For IG Comment

50 Cent apologizes! Plus, we got the first trailer for Rhythm + Flow! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

50 Cent has apologized for trolling Moneybagg Yo with a comment about Megan Thee Stallion...

Thomas Markle wants to reconcile with estranged daughter, Meghan Markle. He wants to meet his grandson, Archie.

Guy in Australia went to get his pilot's licenese. In the middle of his FIRST lesson, his instructor passed out! So he had to land the plane all by himself... and he landed the plane safely!

"Well, my flight instructor did say I was the best student he'd had."



When his instructor blacked out, a student pilot was left in charge of a small aircraft, and he eventually had to land by himself in what was his first lesson in that kind of plane https://t.co/Y4as5Bv5ew — CNN (@CNN) September 3, 2019

Netflix dropped the new teaser for Rhythm + Flow, the new hip hop competition show featuring Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I.!

