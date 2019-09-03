The Ish You Missed: 50 Cent Apologizes For IG Comment

September 3, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

50 Cent apologizes! Plus, we got the first trailer for Rhythm + Flow! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

50 Cent has apologized for trolling Moneybagg Yo with a comment about Megan Thee Stallion... 

Thomas Markle wants to reconcile with estranged daughter, Meghan Markle. He wants to meet his grandson, Archie. 

Guy in Australia went to get his pilot's licenese. In the middle of his FIRST lesson, his instructor passed out! So he had to land the plane all by himself... and he landed the plane safely!

Netflix dropped the new teaser for Rhythm + Flow, the new hip hop competition show featuring Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I.! 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

Tags: 
the ish you missed
Hot Morning Crew

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Judge Mathis Denies Spitting At Valet... What Will DNA Say? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Lizzo Claps Back At Backhanded Compliments WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Did Judge Mathis Spit At Valet Attendant? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatens Baby Mama WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Missy, Miley, Treach, and More From VMAs! WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Cardi Presented VMA To Missy, Twitter Mad WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes