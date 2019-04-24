THE INTRUDER Clip - "Cutting The Grass" (In Theaters May 3)
April 24, 2019
A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land only to find out that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
24 Apr
McDonald’s Hiring Day Any McDonald's Restaurant
27 Apr
Walk MS: East Hartford Rentschler Field
27 Apr
HOT 93.7 @ Healthy Kids Day 2019 Wilson Gray YMCA
27 Apr
Jason Derulo Foxwoods Resort Casino
04 May
Hockanum Brewfest 2019 Hockanum Brewfest