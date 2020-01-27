Hot Morning Crew Top Grammy Looks!

January 27, 2020
Hot Morning Crew
ariana-grande-grammys-GettyImages-1202144853.jpg

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

1.)

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

2.)

All of us, loves all of @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen. ❤️--

A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on

3.)

Congratulations @lizzobeeating ------ Best Pop Solo Performance winner! #TruthHurts #GRAMMYs

A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on

4.)

The iconic @rosalia.vt brought her impeccable style to the #GRAMMYs --

A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on

5.)

@muglerofficial

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

6.)

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

7.)

Tonight felt like a roller coaster and we were connected through it all. I felt your energy tonight like no other ----. I can’t even express how I feel right now. So much love. Let’s hold each other close. Life is too short and unexpected. Kobe and Gianna lifted us up tonight. Strength, support, love and blessings to the Bryant family ------------ And to all the amazing artists sharing your soul tonight and always. It is an honor to stand with you. You are respected and loved. Forever yours AK

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

8.)

Tyler, The Creator is all packed up and ready for the #GRAMMYs. --

A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on

9.)

We love you @ddlovato ❤️ #GRAMMYs

A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on

10.)

Very special moment brought to us by @camila_cabello and her dad ❤️ #GRAMMYs

A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on

