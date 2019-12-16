Hot Morning Crew: Mark Wahlberg Talks 'Temptation Island'

Mark Wahlberg is known for his many different roles, but he recently checked in to dish with the Hot Morning Crew all about his hosting gig at Temptation Island!

How has reality television changed since Temptation Island first aired in 2001? At that time, it was Temptation Island, Big Brother, and Survivor... before we ever even knew what a "final rose ceremony" was! The Bachelor franchise was essentially an answer to Temptation Island!

And of course the dirt we wanted from Mark was on the Final Bonfire! So, what can fans expect? It comes down to decisions they have to make individually and there's three ways it can go down.

Is Mark surprised by any of the outcomes? And is he surprised that anything lasts?

He talks about all this and so much more with Nancy Barrow from the Hot Morning Crew!

Check out the complete interview below and tune in for the Final Bonfire on Temptation Island this Thursday 12/19!