PxRRY Debuts 'Made For This', Hartford Athletic's Theme Song

Local artist PxRRY came by the Pulse Cellular Hot Spot with Hartford's brand new soccer team, Hartford Athletic, to debut the team's theme song, 'Made For This!'



PxRRY--who's from Hartford--said the song came together (with RichBreed) in about an hour!

Listen to the complete interview here:





Hartford Athletic play their inaugural home opener this Saturday 5/4 at Rentschler Field!

Listen to 'Made For This' here!