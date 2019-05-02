PxRRY Debuts 'Made For This', Hartford Athletic's Theme Song
Local artist PxRRY came by the Pulse Cellular Hot Spot with Hartford's brand new soccer team, Hartford Athletic, to debut the team's theme song, 'Made For This!'
PxRRY--who's from Hartford--said the song came together (with RichBreed) in about an hour!
Listen to the complete interview here:
Hartford Athletic play their inaugural home opener this Saturday 5/4 at Rentschler Field!
RELATED: Hartford Athletic Talk First Home Game
#Repost @officiallypxrry with @get_repost ・・・ created the team anthem for CT’s own @hfdathletic ⚽️-- so honored to be apart of this moment ----. shoutout to @hot937fm @djbuck1 @radiochick1 for letting us premier this anthem on the morning show. [Soundcloud: PxRRY - Made For This> Prod by @whoisrichbreed --: @ehardtmedia
Listen to 'Made For This' here!