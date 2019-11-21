Fred Hammond Talks Kanye West, The Commissioned Reunion Tour, & More

November 21, 2019
The Commissioned Reunion Tour is bringing back classic gospel, and Fred Hammond promises three hours of old school nostalgia-- it's worship, praise, and a party all in one-- when the tour stops at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday November 21st.

Fred Hammond talks why now was the right time for the tour, and his thoughts on Kanye West's Sunday Service.

Fred believes God has used "stranger people than Kanye" to spread his message. He supports what Kanye is doing with his weekly service, and thinks it's a great opportunity to reach new people, even those who used to have "a stony heart."

