The Ish You Missed: Floyd Mayweather's Ex Josie Harris Found Dead At Age 40

March 12, 2020
Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend and mother of his kids was found dead at age 40. Her cause of death is being investigated. Buck talks more about what went down.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is basically stealing the presidency as parliament passed a bill that extends his current term 12 MORE YEARS after his current one ends in 2024. SMH. Nancy is heated!

We've talked about the woman who went on IG Live saying DaBaby hit her... well, his lawyers are saying that's not the woman he even hit. This gets messy and Danni's got the scoop. 

Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

