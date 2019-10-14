The Ish You Missed: Fabolous Show Canceled At Georgetown Citing His Domestic Violence History

October 14, 2019
Hot Morning Crew

Fabolous gets uninvited to perform at Georgetown... plus, Rhode Island has an idea that would make visiting the DMV even worse, LOL! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Fabolous was scheduled to perform at Georgetown University, but the show was canceled citing his history of domestic violence. Colleges and universities have been cracking down on rappers performing on campuses after University of Kansas apologized for the offensive concert by Snoop Dogg last week. 

The DMV in Rhode Island has pitched a plan to their governor. In their new budget request, they ask to charge a $15 fee just to enter the building. They want to add it to the bill for people who come in to do things they could've done online or via mail. 

