Everything You Need To Know About Donate Life

HOT 93.7's Nancy Barrow, DJ Buck, Stevey Newnez, and Genesis Robles sat down with AJ, the recipient of a heart transplant, and Mark, who works with Donate Life New England, to learn all about Donate Life.

Check out our exclusive interview, as AJ explains his amazing story:

Organ, eye and tissue donation gives people a second chance at life. Did you know a single organ donor can save as many as eight lives? And there's more than 120,000 people in the U.S. waiting for lifesaving organ transplants? Or that thousands more need tissue or corneal transplants to restore their health, such as mobility or sight?

How can YOU help?

BE AN ORGAN DONOR.

Adults 18 or older can register, regardless of medical history or age. The first priority of medical professionals is to save lives. Organ, eye and tissue donation is not considered or discussed until after death has been declared. Throughout the donation process, the body is treated with respect and care. An open casket funeral is possible after organ donation.

REGISTER TO BE A DONOR.