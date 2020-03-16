The Ish You Missed: Daughter Of Eric B. Involved In Connecticut Car Crash
March 16, 2020
Eric B.'s (Eric B. & Rakim) daughter was involved in a horrific car crash here in CT!
Plus, Keri Hilson shared a weird theory about coronavirus.
Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
