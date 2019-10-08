The Ish You Missed: Drake Inspired By Summer Walker's 'Fun Girl'

Summer Walker's track inspired Drake to write! Plus, whisky in pod form? It's a thing... more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Drake got motivation from Summer Walker's 'Fun Girl' track... he says he wrote two songs at 7:30am, LOL.

Glenlivet started selling their booze in little, chewable whisky capsules... think Tide PODS. Sooo the internet is outraged and fascinated at the same time. Buuut they're only available in London until this Saturday.

Mexican singer Jose Joel passed away and now his family is fighting over his ashes. The funeral has been halted and it's undecided if he'll end up in Miami or Mexico City.

