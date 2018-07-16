Drake Drops More Fire In Another Freestyle
More Shots?
July 16, 2018
After dropping his album, 'Scorpion,' and topping the charts with hit records he still can't fall back! He linked up with "1xtra" around 2am to spit a quick freestyle. Check it out!
