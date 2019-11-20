The Ish You Missed: Dolphins' Mark Walton Allegedly Assaulted Pregnant Girlfriend

November 20, 2019
Photo by Mark Brown/Getty/Stringer

Mark Walton allegedly hit his pregnant girlfriend. Plus, Emilia Clarke says no more nude scenes! And LHHNY is gonna be MESSSSY! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Mark Walton was arrested--and subsequently booted from the Miami Dolphins--after allegedly punching his pregnant girlfriend... he reportedly pushed her into the wall and punched her in the face and head.

Game of Thrones fans! You know how Emilia Clarke was infamous for nude scenes at the beginning of the series? But she was overwhelmed by it and has since shut down filmmakers that ask for nude scenes. She talks about on-set fights where she said, "No, she sheet stays up." And they were like, "You don't want to disappoint your fans." Emilia says it was co-star Jason Momoa who taught her to set boundaries. 

Love and Hip Hop New York's new season premieres Dec. 16th (the day before Jingle Jam)! What's gonna happen with Joe Budden and Cyn Santana's situation? And Tahiry... it gets even juicier! Erica Mena is coming back! It's gonna be MESSSSSY! And then! Jim Jones and Chrissy are coming back! And is there a special guest from Connecticut who will be making an appearance?!?! Watch and see! 

