DJ Buck On Kobe Bryant: "The Whole City [L.A.] Just Slowed Down"

"The whole city just slowed down. It felt like the air was thick. And then when the news broke about his daughter, it really got bad." This is how DJ Buck describes the feeling in Los Angeles when news broke that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Buck was in Los Angeles for the GRAMMY Awards, which were being held that evening at the Staples Center -- where Kobe Bryant played for the L.A. Lakers. Fans of course had gathered outside the venue to mourn.

