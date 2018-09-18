Dinah Jane Talks Dream Collabs, Sends Love To Fifth Harmony

Dinah Jane joined the HOT Morning Crew to discuss going solo, her thoughts on Fifth Harmony and Demi Lovato, who she wants to collab with, and more.

Dinah Jane was in town to meet her biggest fans in CT, and she caught up with the HOT Morning Crew. Dinah shared the process that made her smash hit "Bottled Up" a reality, and how she's been waiting for the moment to go out on her own, to really hear her own voice.

Of course, it's still much love with her fellow Fifth Harmony members, and their former tourmate Demi Lovato. She shared her thoughts and prayers for Demi, and recalled the times she, as Fifth Harmony's youngest member, got kicked out of the club for being underage... she had to leave with a coat over her head so she wouldn't be noticed... though her boots were usually a dead giveaway!

The solo thing is already working out for Dinah, but she's very interested in more collabs in her future. "Bottled Up" features Marc E. Bassy and Ty Dolla $ign, and she's worked with Daddy Yankee, as well. But Dinah really wants to collab with Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and Becky G on future projects.

Check out the full interview with Dinah Jane below: