Did Natalie Nunn Get rid of Her Chin?

Natalie Tynika Nunn born December 26, 1984 is an American reality television personality, known for being a castmate on the fourth season of the Bad Girls Club in 2009-10. She subsequently appeared on Bad Girls Club season 13 as well as Hair Battle Spectacular. She was also a contestant on the second season of Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too. Nunn also participated on the first season of Bad Girls All-Star Battle.