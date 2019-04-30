Hartford Athletic Talk First Home Game

Tyler, Ryan, and Jose from Connecticut's brand new pro-soccer team, Hartford Athletic, stopped by to chat with The Hot Morning Crew about Saturday's inaugural home opener at Rentschler Field!

They talked about where they're from and teams they've played for worldwide! They're excited to be here in Hartford!

What do they want most from their fans and the home crowd? There's gonna be moments when the crowd support is pivotal! So wear your green, be loud, and show up to #RockTheRent!

Only @T_David25 days left until we #RockTheRent THIS SATURDAY! Make your weekend plans now and cheer us on as we take on @Independence at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field! --️ https://t.co/F7xBCluwLb | #HereWeCome pic.twitter.com/ECo6cNuXAp — Hartford Athletic (@hfdathletic) April 29, 2019

Listen to the complete interview with DJ Buck and Nancy B!