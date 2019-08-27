The Ish You Missed: Cardi Presented VMA To Missy, Twitter Mad

Twitter is mad about Cardi B presenting to Missy Elliott at the VMAs. Plus, Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama in new series! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Did Richard Pryor put a hit on Paul Mooney? Richard's ex-bodyguard says Paul slept with Richard's son... he was mad about that.

Richard Pryor's old bodyguard says Richard wanted Paul Mooney killed because he slept with his son. https://t.co/Nhdfnl2bUT pic.twitter.com/W7uDT7X0IQ — Complex (@Complex) August 27, 2019

Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama in First Ladies - a Showtime series that is in development.

DC Young Fly stopped by a podcast and talked about that time his classmate, Young Thug, punched a teacher in 8th grade. He was expelled.

. @DCYOUNGFLY tells us about Young Thug punching a teacher in 8th grade ---- check out the full interview here https://t.co/JJkeoRqBZb pic.twitter.com/pbYpzclePL — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 27, 2019

Wait, why is Twitter mad that Cardi B gave Missy Elliott her award at the VMAs?

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!