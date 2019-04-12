Caliente En La Mañana! La Llorona!
April 12, 2019
This Is Super Scary!!!!!!!
Spanis Word of the Day!
@steveynewnez #ThefReakenDominirican #SpanishWordoftheDay is #Juego he talks @gameofthrones ------ --
A post shared by Hot 93.7 WZMX (@hot937fm) on
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
14 Apr
Lil Baby Toyota Oakdale Theater
18 Apr
Kodak Black Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
27 Apr
Walk MS: East Hartford Rentschler Field
27 Apr
HOT 93.7 @ Healthy Kids Day 2019 Wilson Gray YMCA
11 May
2019 CT Race In The Park Walnut Hill Park