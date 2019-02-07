Basketball Tricks With Harlem Globetrotters Briana 'Hoops' Green
February 7, 2019
The Harlem Globetrotters own Briana "Hoops" Green came through the Hot Spot powered by Pulse Cellular to teach the Hot Morning Crew some tricks!
DJ Buck, Genesis, and Stevey all got to try spinning the ball on their finger... who do you think kept it spinning the longest?
Go see Briana and the rest of the crew Feb 16 at the XL Center in Downtown Hartford!
