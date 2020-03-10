The Ish You Missed: Atlanta Closes Schools After Teacher Tests Positive For Coronavirus
March 10, 2020
A teacher in Atlanta has tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, schools there have closed! Hear more!
Rick Ross was seen coupled up with a new lady! Her named is Dej Gabrielle - they were on a tropical vacation! We'll tell you who else was there, which is why we think it's serious!
There was supposedly a naked pic of Drake going around, but is it fake? We speculate!
JT from City Girls has been in a halfway house since she was released from prison last year. She tweeted, "Woke up in my bed for the first time in two years."