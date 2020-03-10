The Ish You Missed: Atlanta Closes Schools After Teacher Tests Positive For Coronavirus

March 10, 2020
HMC-March-2020.jpg
Hot Morning Crew
coronavirus mask

Photo by Getty Stock

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
The Ish You Missed

A teacher in Atlanta has tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, schools there have closed! Hear more!

Rick Ross was seen coupled up with a new lady! Her named is Dej Gabrielle - they were on a tropical vacation! We'll tell you who else was there, which is why we think it's serious!

There was supposedly a naked pic of Drake going around, but is it fake? We speculate!

JT from City Girls has been in a halfway house since she was released from prison last year. She tweeted, "Woke up in my bed for the first time in two years." 

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed

Recent Podcast Audio
The Ish You Missed: Atlanta Closes Schools After Teacher Tests Positive For Coronavirus WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Did DaBaby Jump Offset?! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Trending Topics: LeBron James speaks on possibility of playing in empty arenas WZMXFM: On-Demand
Trending Topics: LeBron James speaks on possibility of playing in empty arenas WZMXFM: On-Demand
Trending Topics: LeBron James speaks on possibility of playing in empty arenas WZMXFM: On-Demand
Nicki Minaj's Husband Faces Federal Charges; And Sex Offender Registration Case Dismissed & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes