The Ish You Missed: Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Married?
Are Kylie and Travis MARRIED? Plus, Erica Mena gets backlash for not vaccinating her baby... from her older child! And Tory Lanez gets in a fight. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
Tory Lanez allegedly swung at Love & Hip Hop star Prince at a Miami club...
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ It apparently went down last night in a Miami Club between #ToryLanez and #LHHMiami’s Prince. ___ Now it seems Tory has been in the middle of a club scuffle a few times. This time it happened at LIV Miami where he was booked to do a show. ___ Right before he hit the stage, Tory allegedly swung on Prince, @tmz_tv reports, for reportedly saying something that just didn’t sit right with Tory. Video of the incident shows Tory swinging on a man but it’s not really clear if his punch connected. ___ The guy who he’s swinging on falls back and then Tory jumps over a few people and goes after him. Witnesses at the scene said that Tory’s security team and entourage allegedly-click the link in our bio to read more. (--: @tmz_tv)
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been doing well co-parenting and now it looks like they may be back together... but are they MARRIED?! Travis had his 2nd Annual Astroworld Festival in Houston and thanked people who helped get him there. He referred to Kylie as his "beautiful wife." And there were flowers sent to him and it's assumed Kylie sent them.
After that whole uproar last week with T.I. talking about taking his daughter to the gynocologist, Deyjah seems to be trying to have a good time with her friends. She was out with Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae, who posted a video of them having fun and Deyjah got camera shy.
Erica Mena says she's not going to vaccinate her baby girl. Her 11-year-old son, however, is trying to tell her she's making a mistake.
