The Ish You Missed: Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Married?

Tory Lanez allegedly swung at Love & Hip Hop star Prince at a Miami club...

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been doing well co-parenting and now it looks like they may be back together... but are they MARRIED?! Travis had his 2nd Annual Astroworld Festival in Houston and thanked people who helped get him there. He referred to Kylie as his "beautiful wife." And there were flowers sent to him and it's assumed Kylie sent them.

After that whole uproar last week with T.I. talking about taking his daughter to the gynocologist, Deyjah seems to be trying to have a good time with her friends. She was out with Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae, who posted a video of them having fun and Deyjah got camera shy.

Erica Mena says she's not going to vaccinate her baby girl. Her 11-year-old son, however, is trying to tell her she's making a mistake.

