Amara La Negra On 'Insecure,' Young Hollywood, & More

Love and Hip-Hop Miami's Amara La Negra sat down with the Hot Morning Crew, and she set the record straight on her fight with Veronic Vega, what she thinks about Young Hollywood's comments on her race and his claims that they slept together.

Amara also talked about her hit single "Insecure," what's coming up next for her musically, and why she keeps her energy focused on herself.

Plus, she explains why everyone loves Libras and more.

