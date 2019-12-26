The Ish You Missed: Alicia Keys Forcing Stepdaughter To Call Her 'Mom'?

Swizz Beatz's baby mama said Alicia Keys is forcing her daughter to call her mom. They were all just together taking a family trip, which now makes this an extra weird situation. A step parent has to play a role, and sometimes kids call them mom and dad, but it shouldn't be about pride or whatever, it's what works best for the kids and for the relationship.

Kylie Jenner just spent $12,000 on a custom Beanie Baby bear covered in crystals. The Beanie Baby fad was like a huge thing when she was growing up, so she literally spent $12k on a custom Beanie Baby. There's people that are hungry out there.

Celebrities had a great Christmas. Stormi, Kylie's daughter, received a playhouse that looks like a house and a diamond ring. Lori Harvey received about five or six CHANEL bags, an iced out two-toned Cuban Link, three Birkin bags (which are like $35,000 each), and three watches on top of all that, including an Audemars Piguet, the watch Future gives out all the time. Allegedly they have a thing going. London On Da Track gifted his grandpa his first pair of Nike's, as well as a stack full of cash. Lil Baby's girlfriend received an all white brand new 2020 Mercedes, and a diamond ring alongside of it. North West, Kanye and Kim Kardashian's daughter, received a jacket that Michael Jackson actually wore with Elizabeth Taylor. Kim and Kanye bid on it and won the auction... we can't even imagine the price of that.

