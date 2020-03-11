ALEXIS SKY'S BIG RETURN TO LOVE & HIPHOP ATL

March 11, 2020
HMC-March-2020.jpg
Hot Morning Crew
Categories: 
Entertainment

Love & Hiphop Atlanta dropped the trailer for Season 9 for the return on March 16th, 2020!!!

Alexis Sky's return will be unlike any other, as this season she decides to get way more personal - and opens up about her experience with Sex Trafficking and sexual abuse. 

Tags: 
Love And Hip Hop

