Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Meechie

Rihanna had a intruder in her L.A home on Wednesday who was tased and arrested after being found by her assistant. The man's name is Eduardo Leon and when arrested told cops he was in the home because he wanted to have sex with the singer. Eduardo also added that he didn't plan to use any force to do so and made himself home over night in Rihanna's home. This wasn't the first time he's been arrested for stalking Rihanna. He was arrested the week before for breaking into someone's house who he thought belonged to Rihanna. Rihanna wasn't harmed or even in L.A during the time this happened, Leon was chared for residential burglary and trespassing.

Teairra Mari is being accused of using a metal pole and bar stool to smash her boyfriend's car windows after photo's and video surfaced on her IG of her engaging in sexual acts. She accused her boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad of leaking the pictures and video, but he claims he in the one in the video but did not leak them. Akbar said he got a call during a gym session that a woman smashed his windows and when approached the scene he saw Teairra. No comments yet from Teairra.

Check out the dirt report below.