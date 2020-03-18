Resources: Coronavirus In Connecticut

At Hot 93.7, we care about you and your health! We know these are unsettling times and we hope you find comfort in listening to Hartford's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B!

Here are some local resources you may find helpful. (**Check back for updates to this post!**)

You can reach Connecticut's 24/7 coronavirus information line at 2-1-1.

Testing:

If you feel sick, CALL YOUR PRIMARY CARE DOCTOR!

According to Governor Lamont, drive-thru testing sites have been set up at area hospitals, which require a prescription from your physician* and an appointment.

Bridgeport Hospital

Bristol Health

Backus Hospital

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

Danbury Hospital

Greenwich Hospital

Hartford Hospital

MidState Medical Center Starting

St. Vincent’s Medical Center

Stamford Health

Waterbury Hospital

Yale-New Haven Hospital

(*Hartford Healthcare hospitals require referrals from Hartford Healthcare providers)

Small Businesses:

If you're a small business owner in Connecticut, you may be eligible for some financial aid. Here's how!

Health Coverage:

Access Health CT announced a special enrollment period for Connecticut residents without health coverage. Click here!

Meals for Students:

Many districts are providing meals for school-age children. Foodshare has information.

For more information on coronavirus in Connecticut, visit the State's website here!

Visit our sister station, WTIC News/Talk 1080 for local updates on coronavirus!

