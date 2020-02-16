Lizzo Wants To See Your 'Cuz I Love You' TikTok Video

Atlantic Records is teaming up with Lizzo for something very cool. If you post your "Cuz I Love You" TikTok video, you could win a trip to meet Lizzo at her sold-out Houston Rodeo show!

Here's how to enter:

1. Create your video using "Cuz I Love You" and upload it to TikTok.

2. Hashtag #CuzILoveYou and tag @hot937

3. Post and Share on social media

At the end of February, Lizzo will choose her favorite, who will win a trip to Houston, TX to meet Lizzo on tour March 13th!

HOT 93.7 may even post some of our favorite TikTok entries, so follow us @hot937 on Twitter and @hot937fm on Instagram to see the videos.

Click here for rules and more contest details, from Atlantic Records.