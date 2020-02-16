Lizzo Wants To See Your 'Cuz I Love You' TikTok Video
February 16, 2020
Atlantic Records is teaming up with Lizzo for something very cool. If you post your "Cuz I Love You" TikTok video, you could win a trip to meet Lizzo at her sold-out Houston Rodeo show!
Here's how to enter:
1. Create your video using "Cuz I Love You" and upload it to TikTok.
2. Hashtag #CuzILoveYou and tag @hot937
3. Post and Share on social media
At the end of February, Lizzo will choose her favorite, who will win a trip to Houston, TX to meet Lizzo on tour March 13th!
HOT 93.7 may even post some of our favorite TikTok entries, so follow us @hot937 on Twitter and @hot937fm on Instagram to see the videos.
Click here for rules and more contest details, from Atlantic Records.