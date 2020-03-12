Hot 93.7 Contests Suspended Due To Coronavirus

March 12, 2020
HOT 93.7
coronavirus

In light of the current status of coronavirus, we at Hot 93.7/Entercom Hartford are currently suspending station on-air contesting and ticket giveaways. 

We will keep the public informed and updated as the weeks progress. Our main focus at Entercom Hartford is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

We thank you for your patience and understanding.

Click here for the latest coronavirus information and listen to Hot 93.7 for the latest updates! 

