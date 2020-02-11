Black History Month Spotlight: W.E.B. Dubois

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on W.E.B. Dubois, the first African American to receive a Doctorate from Harvard University.

In 1895, W.E.B. Dubois became the first African American to receive a Doctorate from Harvard University. A scholar and a political activist, Dubois was a University professor who in 1910 helped found the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). During the 1940s and 50s, Dubois disagreed with Black leaders such as Booker T. Washington who urged integration into white society. Dubois championed global African unity and separatism. In 1961, he emigrated to Ghana and became a citizen. He was a prolific writer and a pioneering social scientist, whose most famous book The Souls of Black Folk, written in 1903, is still widely read.

Join us in celebrating Black History Month this month, and every day of the year. Brought to you by Price Chopper Market 32... we're not just in your neighborhood, we're your neighbors... and HOT 93.7.