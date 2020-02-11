Black History Month Spotlight: Shirley Chisholm

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on the first African American woman to be elected to the US Congress, Shirley Chisholm.

Shirley Chisholm was the first African American woman to be elected to the US Congress. She served as a representative from New York from 1969 until her retirement in 1982. Chisholm grew up in Barbados and also in New York City, where she earned a Graduate Degree from Columbia University in 1952. She taught school before entering the New York State Assembly in 1964, then won election to Congress in 1968. She ran for the Democratic nomination for President in 1972, becoming the first African American woman to run for office. An opponent of the Vietnam War and proponent of education and child welfare, she received about 5% of the vote at the party's national convention. Chisholm wrote the memoirs Unbought and Unbossed and The Good Fight.

