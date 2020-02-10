Black History Month Spotlight: Rosa Parks

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

In 1955, Rosa Parks was a seamstress in Montgomery, AL, an African American living in a city with laws that strictly segregated blacks and whites. When Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man, she was arrested and fined. The subsequent bus boycott by African Americans, lead by Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr, caused a national sensation that eventually lead to widespread desegregation in the United States and the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. Over time, Parks became a national icon of Civil Rights, and African American pride. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1996.

Join us in celebrating Black History Month this month, and every day of the year. Brought to you by Price Chopper Market 32... we're not just in your neighborhood, we're your neighbors... and HOT 93.7.