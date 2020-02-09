Black History Month Spotlight: Muhammad Ali

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on boxing champion Muhammad Ali.

After winning numerous amateur titles, boxer Cassius Clay won a gold medal at the 1960 Olympics in Rome. He went on to become the dominant heavyweight fighter of the 1960s and 70s, winning the World Title on three separate occasions. Clay later joined the Nation of Islam and changed his name to Muhammad Ali. Citing his Islamic faith, Ali refused to serve in the US Military during the war in Vietnam. His title was revoked and he was sentenced to prison for Draft Evasion. The US Supreme Court reversed the conviction in 1971. Charismatic, outspoken, and nicknamed "The Greatest," Ali also defeated George Foreman in the famous 1974 Rumble In The Jungle. He retired from boxing in 1981, but has remained one of the world's best-known athletes.

