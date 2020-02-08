Black History Month Spotlight: Maya Angelou

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on dancer, actress, and poet Maya Angelou.

In the 1950s and 60s, Maya Angelou was a dancer and stage actress, as well as active in the Civil Rights movement (she had a leadership role thanks to Martin Luther King, Jr). She spent five years in Africa, working as a journalist and a teacher. Angelou returned to the United States and her 1970 autobiography, I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, was nominated for a National Book Award. The next year, she was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for her poetry. Since then, Angelou has continued teaching, writing, acting, producing, recording (she won a GRAMMY in 1994), and collecting honorary degrees from across the United States. At his request, Angelou wrote a poem for Bill Clinton’s 1993 inauguration.

Join us in celebrating Black History Month this month, and every day of the year.