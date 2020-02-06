Black History Month Spotlight: Marion Anderson

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on famous singer Marion Anderson.

Marion Anderson was 42 when she sang her legendary open-air concert at the Lincoln Memorial on April 9th, 1939. Anderson was a famous conceirto of the day, and the concert was arranged after the Daughters of the American Revolution refused to let her perform at Constitution Hall because she was Black. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt resigned from the DAR in protest, and helped arrange the concert at the Lincoln Memorial. The concert is legendary in the American Civil Rights Movement, and despite her many other musical successes, became a signature moment in Anderson's long international career. Anderson broke many other color barriers, including becoming the first African American to sding at the White House and at New York's Metropolitan Opera.

Join us in celebrating Black History Month this month, and every day of the year. Brought to you by Price Chopper Market 32... we're not just in your neighborhood, we're your neighbors... and HOT 93.7.