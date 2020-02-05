Black History Month Spotlight: Marcus Garvey

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on advocate Marcus Garvey.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Marcus Garvey traveled to Central and South America, then moved to England to continue his education. In 1914, he started the Universal Negro Improvement Association, and advocated for worldwide Black unity and an end to colonialism. In 1916, he moved to the United States and started a steamship company, the Black Star Line. The business venture was part of his Back-to-Africa plan for Americans of African descent. Through his skill as an orator and his newspaper Negro World, Garvey became the most influential Black leader of his time. Garvey eventually moved back to London, England, where he died in 1940. His body was returned to Jamaica in 1964.

