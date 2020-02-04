Black History Month Spotlight: Malcom X

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on activist Malcom X.

Malcom Little adopted the Black Muslim faith and became a Minister of the Nation of Islam upon his release in 1952. As Malcom X, he was a charismatic advocate of Black separatism, who rejected Martin Luther King, Jr's policy of non-violence. Following a 1964 pilgrimage to Mecca, Malcom X converted to Orthodox Islam, took the name el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz, and broke with the Black Muslims, who purportedly shot him to death in Harlem in 1965. The autobiography of Malcom X was published after his death in 1965, and became a best seller. The book was co-written by Alex Haley, later the author of Roots.

Join us in celebrating Black History Month this month, and every day of the year.