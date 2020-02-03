Black History Month Spotlight: Louis Armstrong

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on Jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong.

Louis Armstrong was the most famous Jazz trumpeter of the 20th Century. Like Jelly Roll Morton, Armstrong began playing in New Orleans clubs and saloons in his early teens. By the 1920s, Armstrong was touring the country and leading his own band. He continued to tour and record throughout his life, and was particularly famous for his innovative, loose limbed improvisations; some called him the first great Jazz improviser. His gravely voice and sunny persona were a hit with the non-Jazz public, and later in his career he became a sort of cheerful ambassador of Jazz, even appearing as himself in movies like High Society. Armstrong's nickname "Satchmo" as an abbreviation of "Satchelmouth," a joke on the size of his mouth.

Join us in celebrating Black History Month this month, and every day of the year.




