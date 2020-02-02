Black History Month Spotlight: Langston Hughes

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on author and poet Langston Hughes.

Langston Hughes published more than three dozen books during his life, starting out with poetry and then expanding into novels, short stories, and plays. He is closely associated with the Harlem Renaissance, the flowering of African American literatuire and music in New York City, following World Wwar I. Hughes wrote poetry, books, and newspaper columns until the 1960s. Hughes' work often spoke about the lives of ordinary Black people, which in later years earned him a reputation as one of the major Black voices of the 1900s. His works include the poetry volumes The Weary Blues, Shakespeare in Harlem, the novel Not Without Laughter, and the short story collection The Ways of White Folks. He wrote two personal memoirs, The Big Sea and I Wonder As I Wander.

Join us in celebrating Black History Month this month, and every day of the year.




