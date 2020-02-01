Black History Month Spotlight: Jackie Robinson

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on baseball icon Jackie Robinson.

Jackie Robinson was the first African Aamerican of the modern era to play in Baseball Major Leagues. Only white players were accepted in the Majors until 1947 when Robinson was called up to play for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Robinson was named Rookie of the Year and went on to appear in six World Series in ten seasons with the Dodgers between 1947 and 1956. Other Major League teams soon followed Brooklyn's lead and hired Black players of their own. Robinson's stellar play and his role in breaking the color barrier lead to his 1962 induction as the first African American in Baseball's Hall of Fame. In 1997, on the 50th anniversary of his first year with the Dodgers, Major League Baseball permanently retired Robinson's uniform number 42.

Join us in celebrating Black History Month this month, and every day of the year. Brought to you by Price Chopper Market 32... we're not just in your neighborhood, we're your neighbors... and HOT 93.7.