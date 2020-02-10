Black History Month Spotlight: Huey Newton

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on author Huey Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther party.

Huey Newton and fellow activist Bobby Seale founded the radical Black Panther party in 1966. Under their leadership, the group became a political force, both admired and feared for its aggressively militant stance. In 1967, Newton was arrested and charged with killing an Oakland police officer during a dispute, leading to a much-publicized "Free Huey" campaign organized by the Panthers. Hit 1968 conviction was overturned due to procedural errors. In 1973, Newton escaped other criminal charges by fleeing to Cuba. He returned in 1977, and in 1980, earned a Doctorate in Philosophy from the University of California. His autobiography, Revolutionary Suicide, was published in 1973.

Join us in celebrating Black History Month this month, and every day of the year. Brought to you by Price Chopper Market 32... we're not just in your neighborhood, we're your neighbors... and HOT 93.7.