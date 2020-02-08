Black History Month Spotlight: Hank Aaron

HOT 93.7, Entercom Hartford, and Price Chopper & Market 32 are celebrating moments of Black excellence all this February for Black History Month. And we're shining the spotlight on baseball legend Hank Aaron.

Henry Hank Aaron, nicknamed "Hammering Hank," hit 755 Home Runs during his Major League career, making him America's all-time Home Run leader. Aaron hit number 715 on April 8, 1974, moving him past the record 714 career homers of Babe Ruth. Much like Roger Maris, Aaron was maligned by some fans who thought he was somehow unfit to purpass the migthy Ruth... racism played a part, as Aaron was Black, and he passed Ruth's record only 28 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. Aaron retired after the 1976 season, holding the all-time Home Run and RBI records, and having played in a record 24 All-Star games. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, and published his autobiography, I Had a Hammer, in 1991.

Join us in celebrating Black History Month this month, and every day of the year. Brought to you by Price Chopper Market 32... we're not just in your neighborhood, we're your neighbors... and HOT 93.7.